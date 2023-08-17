Up-and-coming Ghanaian artist SovT has released his second single of the year dubbed “Adom Wura.”

The song is a genre-bending mix of gospel, highlife, and Afrobeats, and it reflects SovT’s unique musical vision.

SovT grew up listening to a variety of genres, including reggae, highlife, and hiplife. In recent years, he has been influenced by Afrobeats, fusion, and dancehall.

His music is a fusion of these different influences, and it creates a sound that is both familiar and innovative.

“Adom Wura” is a song about hope and resilience. The lyrics speak to SovT’s own struggles and yearnings, but they also offer a message of positivity and optimism.

It is actually a song that will transcend borders and unite people all over the world. Trust it to catch the public domain like conflagration and be enjoyed by everyone.

Stream the song below:

https://tiememusic.lnk.to/AdomWura