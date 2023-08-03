The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has defended its contract with Safaritech Ghana Limited to carry out forensic audits on telecom companies.

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), James Klutse Avedzi, on July, issued a two-week ultimatum to the management of GRA to provide information regarding their contract with auditing firm Safaritech.

This ultimatum follows allegations made by Sam George, the Ningo-Prampram MP and committee member, that Safaritech had been delisted and that its listed office address is a barber shop, raising concerns about the legitimacy and credibility of the company.

But GRA in a statement dated August 3, clarified that it took reasonable and appropriate steps to satisfy all legal requirements to procure the services of Safaritech Ghana Limited.

GRA also indicated that it carried out due diligence in engaging Safaritech Ghana.

“To begin with, the Authority in executing its mandate as a public service organization, carries out due diligence, particularly when engaging the services of third parties to assist in mobilizing revenue. In the specific case of Safaritech Ghana Limited, (SGL) GRA took reasonable and appropriate steps to satisfy all legal requirements to procure the services of SGL to carry out forensic audits on telecommunication companies in Ghana among other services”.

According to GRA, Safaritech Ghana Limited “has satisfactorily executed its duties in collaboration with GRA officials since the contract was signed in 2018”.

GRA denied claims that it has signed a contract with Safaritech UK.

“It must be noted that the Authority has not signed any contract with Safaritech UK, and has no business dealings with that entity”.

Safaritech Ghana Limited’s works in January 2023, led to MTN Ghana being slapped with a controversial tax liability of over GH¢8.2 billion.

This contract has recently become a subject of dispute between the telecommunications giant MTN and the GRA regarding tax quotations.