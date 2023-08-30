There is a heavy police presence at Nsawam Adoagyiri in the Eastern region following Tuesday’s shooting incident which resulted in the death of two persons.

The heavy police deployment currently patrolling the principal streets of Nsawam Adoagyiri according to Citi News’ sources is to help avert a possible reprisal attack from the two feuding factions.

The two unidentified persons who are currently at the Nsawam government hospital morgue were part of four people who sustained gunshot wounds following renewed chieftaincy disputes between Akyem Kotoku and Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council after the enstoolment of a parallel chief at Nsawam Adoagyiri by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.

Citi News understands that the Municipal Security Council is set to convene an emergency meeting as police intensify their investigations to apprehend the suspects behind the shooting incident.