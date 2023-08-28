Daniel Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has revealed that he recorded the controversial leaked tape which captured a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to protect his party.

He also added that he wanted to have enough evidence to play to President Akufo-Addo due to the severity of the issues discussed with the three high-ranking Police Officers.

“The reason for recording this tape is that they are coming to tell me to go and tell the President something…and it is either I don’t go to tell the President and then I and my party suffer for it and if I also go to talk to the President, it is good to tell him the right thing and since I cannot keep everything they were telling me at that point, it was very good to record, and I know the President, [if] I go and tell him something, and it turns not to be true, next time he won’t give me respect,” he said.

Mr Naabu said this when he appeared before the parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape on Monday.

He also revealed that he hired someone to record the conversation on the leaked tape and didn’t do the recording himself.

“I didn’t do it myself but I requested somebody who knows how to do the recording to come and do it for me. I didn’t use a phone I went to the mall and got this ordinary tape,” he stated.

Mr Naabu explained that he recorded the conversation with the three high-ranking police officers because of how crucial the issues being discussed were and also to have evidence to present to the president.

He further identified the three Police officers as Commander Asare, COP Mensah and Superintendent Gyebi.

Furthermore, Bugri Naabu disclosed that the conversation had taken place within the confines of his office located in Osu, near the Osu Police Station.

According to his account, the three senior officers approached him with an agenda to advocate for the removal of the IGP. The reason behind this request, as conveyed by the officers, was that Dr. Akuffo Damapre’s actions were perceived to align more closely with the interests of the opposition NDC, thereby potentially undermining the ruling party’s chances in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Chaired by the esteemed Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta-Akyea, the Ad-Hoc Committee’s composition includes a legal and human rights specialist, Dr. Isaac Lartey Annan.

This panel has the mandate to investigate both the authenticity of the leaked tape and the intricate allegations that have captured the nation’s attention.