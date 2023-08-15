Ghanaian actor and producer Fiifi Coleman is setting his sights high. After the success of his recent stage play, ‘The Dilemma of a Ghost’, the famous Ghanaian actor is now aiming to fill stadiums with his performances.

‘The Dilemma of a Ghost’ was a sold-out hit at the National Theatre in Accra. The play, written by the late Ghanaian playwright Ama Ata Aidoo, tells the story of a Ghanaian man who returns home from the United States with his American wife.

The couple’s cultural differences cause friction in their marriage, and they must find a way to bridge the gap between their two worlds.

On Citi TV’s ‘Upside Down’ show, co-hosted by Frema Adunyame and Nana Tuffour, Fiifi Coleman divulged that he was “humbled and grateful” for the positive reception to the play. According to him, he is now looking to build on the success of the play.

He promulgated plans to produce more stage plays in the coming years, and he hopes to eventually fill stadiums with his performances.

“I am aiming to fill stadiums in the next two years,” he said.

In recent years, there has been a growing movement to revive Ghanaian theatre. More and more people are attending stage plays, and there is a renewed interest in Ghanaian playwrights.

Fiifi Coleman, who has been a believer in the future of Ghanaian theatre since he was 8 years old, spoke about his conviction.

Watch the full interview below

https://fb.watch/moUEHut-sE/?mibextid=Nif5oz