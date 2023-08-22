Inhabitants in the Ashanti Region have lauded Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for destooling chiefs found guilty of engaging in improper conduct.

In the past two weeks, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has striped three Chiefs of their positions. They include the chiefs of Abodom, Aduamoa and Abuontam.

The destoolment of the Abuontam Chief has garnered positive responses from a cross-section of inhabitants in the Ashanti region, who are commending the Asantehene for taking such actions.

Speaking to Citi News, some residents expressed the belief that this action would discourage other chiefs from misconduct and keep them accountable.

Bismark Owusu Addo indicated that “I think if Otumfuo has investigated and having come out that what they are doing is not right especially with the galamsey issue some of the chiefs are conniving with the people who are involved in the galamsey destroying water which is not good for the community.”

“So if these are some of the things that some of the chiefs are involved in, then I think that Otumfuo is right. Things should be done right, and it is time that the authorities should put their feet down so that some of these people would be stopped. I think this will go a long way because other chiefs will look at this and stop if they are misconducting themselves.”

Ben Owusu said “[some of the chiefs are] Condoning and conniving with the illegal miners to destroy our water bodies and farmlands. They don’t deserve to be there. So I think what Otumfuo did is in the right direction and I support him 1000 percent. I mean how can they do that? It doesn’t make sense. Water is life and man must eat before he survives a day. These are the very things you are supposed to be a custodian of, and you are conniving with crooks as it were and supporting them, you have no business doing a business then.”

George Donkor said “He is the highest authority so whatever he does, I think is the right thing and that will set the precedent for the other chiefs not to do what they have been doing.”