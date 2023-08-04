Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey has submitted his nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries in the Ayensuano constituency in the Eastern Region.

He submitted the forms on August 4, 2023.

He was accompanied by a large crowd of supporters, including party officials, traditional leaders, and members of the general public.

Okraku-Mantey is a popular figure in the Ayensuano constituency, and he is seen as a strong contender for the NPP nomination.

He is known for his work in the tourism and creative arts sectors.

While submitting the forms, Okraku-Mantey promised to continue to work hard to develop the Ayensauno constituency.

He said that he would focus on improving infrastructure, creating jobs, and providing quality education and healthcare for the people of the constituency.

Speaking to ghanaweekend.com, the supporters said they are confident that the Deputy Tourism Minister will win and go on to represent the Ayensuano constituency in Parliament.

According to them, he is the best person to represent the constituency and to bring development to the area.

The NPP parliamentary primaries for the Ayensuano constituency will be held in November 2023.

