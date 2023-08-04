Three hundred candidates sitting for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Atuabo Circuit of the Ellembelle District have benefited from an examination orientation and farewell organized by Quantum Terminals.

This year’s BECE examination will commence on Monday, August 7th, 2023, and will run until Friday, August 11th, 2023, with 2,447 candidates from Ellembelle scheduled to sit for the examination in 8 centres.

Quantum Terminal, which operates in the Atuabo area in collaboration with the Ellembelle Education Directorate, brought together the 300 candidates from 10 Public and Private Schools, where seasoned examiners briefed the candidates about the standard requirements and conduct of the BECE.

Speaking at the event, the Head of HR at Quantum Group, Anastasia Abban, highlighted the rationale for the orientation and the numerous educational supports in the area since its establishment. She said it is to help grow an educated and successful generation in the district.

“The Quantum Group is committed to contributing as much as possible to the overall success of the students of these schools. We hope that our financial aid and other forms of support will cause significant positive change in the present and future lives of these children and the community at large,” she said.

The Ellembelle District Director of Education, Wilfred Adodoadji Katey, expressed appreciation to Quantum Terminals for its unwavering support towards improving the standards of education in the District.

He added that such educational support from Quantum is what the district needs from other companies in Ellembelle to improve the level of educational standards in the District.

The GES District Director, however, advised the students to do their best to record success at the BECE to make Quantum Terminal and the District proud, by eschewing any form of examination malpractices that may jeopardize their future.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiary candidates, Kingsly Frimpong from Anokyi JHS, also expressed appreciation to Quantum and pledged to do their best to uplift the corporate image of the company and the district in particular.

Quantum Terminal has already organized free mock examinations for all candidates in the Atuabo Circuit to prepare them for the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). They have also distributed free mathematical sets, planned free lunches for candidates during the examination, conducted inter-school quizzes competitions, implemented a mentorship program, sponsored the best-performing BECE candidates entering Senior High Schools, and contributed to the building of classroom blocks and teacher accommodations.

The final orientation and farewell event were participated in by schools including Eikwe Catholic JHS, Anokyi D/C JHS, Atuabo Methodist JHS, Ngalekyi/Baku D/C JHS, Sanzule/Krisan D/C JHS, Oxford International School, Determine School Complex, Cambridge School, and Royal Academy Preparatory School.