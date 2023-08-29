The Spokesperson of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Elections Committee, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has disclosed that the committee on Tuesday held positive discussions with flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong over his viral showdown comment during the special delegates conference.

Mr Afenyo-Markin noted that the committee also held fruitful engagements with the nine other flagbearer aspirants of the party in Accra.

“We had a very fruitful engagement. Some agents also came out with their reports on certain happenings, isolated cases where they had some difficulties, and they had an opportunity to give us a full report of what happened. We are going to meet some other members again on Thursday,” He told Umaru Sanda Amadu in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM

Mr Afenyo-Markin added “We also had an opportunity to meet with one of the aspirants who made certain statements that went viral and had a positive engagement with him. And I must say that so far so good.

“We should be meeting again on Thursday and once we are done on Thursday, the committee should come out and make known to you its conclusion. But so far so good, all is well and we appreciate their cooperation so far.”

Persons present at the meeting included Kennedy Agyapong, Kwadwo Poku, Frederick Oware representing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Nana Ohene Ntow for Alan Kyerematen and Kenwood Nuworsu for Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The meeting was to offer the committee the opportunity to listen to and find ways to address concerns about the conduct of the special delegates’ conference.