Foremost cement manufacturer, Ghacem Ltd has over the years since its establishment embarked on key CSR initiatives to add their quota towards national development.

To further deepen the support, the company in 2002 set up a foundation known as the ‘Ghacem Cement Foundation’ (GCF) to assist in the infrastructural development of health and educational institutions in deprived communities in the country.

The foundation annually gives cement to institutions across the country grouped into Southern (Central, Western, Western North, Volta, Oti, Eastern and Greater Accra Region) and Northern (Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Bono East, Bono, Ahafo and Ashanti Region) sectors as a support package for the institutions which are currently undertaken various infrastructural projects.

The foundation has since its inception donated a total of 675,000 bags of cement valued at a cost of GHc52 million. This year the foundation budgeted over 17,450 bags with beneficiaries in the southern sector receiving a total of 9,470 bags at a ceremony held in Takoradi at the Best Western Atlantic Hotel on 11th August 2023 while the Northern sector beneficiaries were presented with a total of 7,980 bags at a similar ceremony recently held last week Thursday, 24th August 2023 in Tamale.

Northern Sector event

Over 162 beneficiaries from the Northern part of the country gathered at the Mariam Hotel to receive cement allocation chit for the various health and education projects. Also present were members of the Ghacem Distributors Association, Northern Region led by the Chairman, Alhaji Abdul Razak Yahaya who were on hand to endorse the impact of the Foundation on their market activities.

Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Kushea of the Owirenkyi Traditional area and Chairman of the foundation who gave the above report said the Foundation was happy to witness the increasing rate of application and described the applicants as good partners supporting Ghacem to give its quota to develop Ghana.

He urged all present and the nation to continue to patronize the Ghacem cement for the company to get the strength to do more for Ghana. “Although Ghacem as a manufacturer of cement pays its taxes and duties it still takes delight in allocating free bags of cement to support health and education and has done so since 2002 giving over 675,000 bags valued at GHc52 million. It is our hope to continue to do this as long as we continue to have a level playing field in the industry whilst producing cement”.

Mode of Application

He therefore seized the opportunity to brief the gathering on the mode of application: Two (2) types of application exist: To rehabilitate an existing structure that needs work to be done and for new structures the community has reached lintel level that needs support.

Procedure includes: Original application letter from the Head of Institution (The Head Teacher/Master, Doctor-in Charge or Medical Assistant/Administration and Head Midwife). A Letter from the District Director of Education or Health. A Letter from the DCE or any Senior Government Official or Chairman of the Town Development Council or head of religious institution. Two pictures of existing structures to be rehabilitated to be endorsed by the Director of Education/ Health and add expected completion time for project after cement has been donated. Applicants are to apply for one project at a time.

Endorsing the Cement Foundation, Chairman for Ghacem Distributors Association, Northern Region, Alhaji Abdul Razak Yahaya said as distributors they take pride to be associated with activities of the Foundation and therefore called on all patrons to remain loyal to the Ghacem brand reiterating that every Ghacem product they buy goes to support a school or a hospital.

Mr. Frank Antwi Agyapong, Head of the Ghacem Cement Foundation Secretariat who doubles as the Lead, Marketing & PR of Ghacem in an interview re-emphasized that the secretariat takes the applications in high esteem and was happy with the numerous applications received for 2022/2023. “We even expect more applications going forward in all the regions to spread development in the country”.

Mr. Agyapong seized the opportunity to announce the opening of the GCF 2023/2024 applications calling on all to apply early and also become ambassadors partnering Ghacem to support health and educational infrastructure in the country.