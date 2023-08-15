The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ayawaso West Wuogon has accused the incumbent Member of Parliament of the area, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, of using the district assembly’s common fund to fund her political activities.

The party says the fund, which is meant to address developmental challenges in areas within the constituency, is not being used for its purpose.

Bismark Aborbi Aryitey, chairman of the NDC in Ayawaso West Wuogon, said in an interview with Citi News that Alhassan has not accounted for the common fund.

“Definitely, she has the common fund that she has not accounted for. I am a stakeholder in this constituency. There is no occasion where Lydia Alhassan has even met the Landlord Association to tell them that the common fund that came, I believe this gutter is worrying you, so let me fix it for you.”

“So, it is the common fund that is being spread in the constituency, especially spent on NPP members. However, Ghanaian voters are now discerning.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of the NDC at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency has endorsed the candidature of actor-turned-farmer, John Dumelo, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a statement signed by the constituency chairman, Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey, the party disclosed that the other two aspirants in the race, Fred Nuamah and Kojo Adu Owusu, have agreed to step down to allow Dumelo to represent the NDC in next year’s elections.

One of the aspirants, Fred Nuamah withdrew from the race on August 8 and pledged his unflinching support for Mr. Dumelo.

The party also called on the general public and supporters of the NDC to rally behind Dumelo to snatch the seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 polls.