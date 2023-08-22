The new headquarters of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) is expected to be completed in September 2024.

The physical progress on the 13-storey facility currently stands at 41%.

This was disclosed in a document issued by the Bank of Ghana in Accra on August 21.

The Minority in Parliament and other Civil Society Organisations have vehemently kicked against the new edifice arguing that such projects are not needed looking at the country’s current economic situation.

They have thus lashed out at the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies, calling for their resignations.

They have announced their intention to picket at the premises of the Bank of Ghana on September 5, to demand the resignation of these officials.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Ghana in its document made the following announcement:

“Currently, physical progress on site stands at 41% and is summarized as follows:

▪ Tower Block Up to 13th Floor slab casting completed.

▪ Urban Block: Upper Roof Slab casting completed.

▪ Amenities (Auditorium) Block: Upper Ground slab Casting completed.

▪ Other works: Internal blockwork is ongoing at various levels in both Tower and Urban blocks.

Mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) first fixes ongoing at various levels

• The Project is expected to be completed in September 2024.”

Click here for more details on the new BoG Head Office.