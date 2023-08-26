The New Patriotic Party organised a special delegates conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of persons seeking to lead the party into the 2024 polls.

Voting started at 9am at all 17 centres nationwide and ended at 1pm.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia secured 629 votes (68.15%) of the total votes cast.

He was followed by Kennedy Agyapong who had 132 votes (14.30%). On the third and fourth positions were: Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto with 95 and 36 votes respectively.

Per the NPP constitution, the number of presidential aspirants was to be reduced from 10 to five hence the super delegates conference.

At the end of the day, Franci Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko secured 9 votes each.

The party is expected to hold a run-off election for the two aspirants on Saturday, September 2, 2023, to determine which of the two will be part of the top five ahead of the November 4 conference.

Below are the certified results from the various voting centres: