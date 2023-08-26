The New Patriotic Party has disclosed that a run-off will be held on Saturday, September 2, to decide the fate of Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh after both presidential candidates secured nine (9) votes each in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race organised on Saturday.

The Special Delegates Conference was organised to shortlist five candidates for the ultimate on November 4, 2023, but both candidates secured nine votes each meaning a tie at the 5th position.

Speaking to journalists, the Chairman of the elections committee, Mike Oquaye stated that the party will hold another election on Saturday, September 2 to decide the fate of Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh if neither of the two aspirants drops out.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.

The results mean that Agyapong has qualified for the NPP’s presidential primaries in November, along with Bawumia.

This is the first time that either of the two men has run for the presidency. Kyerematen has been in the race since 2007 but has never been able to secure the party’s nomination.

The November primaries will be a major test for Bawumia and Agyapong. They will need to win the support of over 200,000 delegates from across the country in order to become the NPP’s flagbearer.

The winner of the primaries will then face off against the opposition National Democratic Congress’s John Dramani Mahama in the December 2024 general election.

Bawumia’s victory is seen as a major boost for his presidential ambitions. He is the incumbent vice president and is seen as a safe pair of hands by many party members.

Agyapong’s surprise second-place finish is a major upset. He is a controversial figure, but he is also a popular one. He is known for his outspokenness and his willingness to challenge the status quo.