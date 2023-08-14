The 2020 presidential candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has threatened to lead a demonstration if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sends Ghanaian troops to intervene in the ongoing coup in Niger.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom made the warning during a press conference in Accra on Monday, August 14, 2023.

He said that Ghana already has its own problems and should avoid getting involved in the affairs of other countries.

“I am pleading with our president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that Ghana is already suffering. There is no need for us to go and kill our own people. The military men and women are our brothers and sisters. We are not going to support that movement. If the president refuses to listen to us and something happens, we, the Ghana Union Movement, will embark on a very serious demonstration against the president and his administration. Because Ghana is a peaceful country, we do not want to shed any blood.”

“GUM is not supporting the move by ECOWAS to fight amongst ourselves in Niger. “Why do we want to go and create a fight? We have not heard any complaints from Niger. We have not heard even a gunshot. We are urging President Akufo-Addo to solve his own problems and not to send any troops. Nigeria equally has issues and the issue is there for them to confront with Boko Haram,” he said.

On his part, the General Secretary of the party, Gold Ahinful, announced that the opening of nominations for flagbearer and national executives will begin from Friday, September 1 to September 8, 2023.

Individuals aspiring to be presidential aspirants are required to pay a non-refundable fee of GH¢100,000.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu and member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has also called on President Akufo-Addo to abort any ongoing military preparations toward deploying Ghanaian soldiers to troubled Niger as part of ECOWAS’ standby force.

Mr. Ablakwa said in a Facebook post that the president has been opaque with his plan on Niger and has refused to submit any request to Parliament for thorough scrutiny, which he stressed is “most undemocratic and awfully reckless.”

He further urged ECOWAS leaders “to stop the warmongering and give diplomacy and constructive dialogue a chance.”

He added that “Ghana’s gallant soldiers must be kept far away from the looming bloodbath.”