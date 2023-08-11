The Ministry of Interior has advised the leadership of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to report unethical officers for them to be dealt with in accordance with law.

The Ministry gave the advice at the launch of the GIS Code of Conduct and Reporting Mechanism held under the theme, “Promoting Integrity, Accountability and Transparency in Ghana’s Migration Management.”

Speaking on behalf of the sector minister, Adelaide Anno-Kumi, the Chief Director of the Interior Ministry, highlighted that doing so would fish out the bad-mannered officers whose actions and inactions would gradually dent the image of the GIS.

“The adoption of this code of conduct I know will be an instrument in promoting integrity, openness, and transparency among officers of the GIS. This sends a strong signal that the GIS is committed to adhering to the highest standard of integrity and the ethics expected of all officers.”

“…Let us therefore in our actions and inactions help the service to successfully implement this code of conduct and reporting mechanisms by reporting unethical behaviours of officers for the bad nuts to be fished out and dealt with appropriately so that together we have a better service and a better Ghana,” she stated.