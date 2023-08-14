The Saboba District Coordinating Director and his Internal Auditor have both died in a gory accident on the Tamale-Yendi Road in the Northern region.

The accident occured Monday afternoon while the two individuals were carrying out an official duty.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the DCE for Saboba said the body of the internal auditor has been moved to Damango adding that on Tuesday, the remains of the coordinating director will also be transported to his hometown in the Upper West Region.

Citi News’ Northern regional correspondent, Mohammed Alabira, reported that the Coordinating Director, known as Zakariah Abudulai was recently transferred from Tatale to the Saboba district.

The Internal Auditor is also known as Bakari Ganiu from Damongo.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.