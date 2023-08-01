UK-based Ghanaian international singer, performer, and philanthropist Stephanie Benson was awarded the Humanitarian Platinum Leadership Award on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the United Nations Headquarters.

The award ceremony took place in the Delegates’ dining room at the United Nations and was attended by nominees from around the world who are passionate about creating positive change.

In her citation, Benson was praised for her “exceptional leadership skills” and her “significant contributions to building a better world, particularly in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Benson was also appointed as a Global Peace Ambassador representing the Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy Research. She was additionally presented with a Doctorate Degree; Doctor Honoris Causa, a prestigious title presented to people who have shown exemplary leadership to impact society.

In her acceptance speech, Benson said she was “honoured” to be recognized by such a prestigious body for her humanitarian efforts. She revealed that for many years, she had put herself in the shoes of people who needed help to understand life, relationships, raising a family, and a positive healthy body awareness.

“I have been lucky enough to be able to support and fund cancer treatments for women and also the career development of young girls in the music industry over the years through the Benson Entertainment Production Institute (BEPI),” she added.

Benson expressed her appreciation to the Humanitarian Focus Foundation for the honour and promised to continuously touch and impact lives.