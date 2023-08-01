Canada-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Minister Ike has inked an ambassadorial deal with money-transfer company, TopConnect.

The deal, which was announced on Monday, July 31, 2023, will see Minister Ike promote TopConnect’s services to his fans and followers across the world.

Minister Ike is a well-known gospel artiste and has a large following both locally and internationally.

He shot to fame after dropping his hit song, ‘Onyame Gya’ some years ago and is also a recipient of several gospel music awards.

TopConnect is a leading money-sending company that allows people to send money to their loved ones in Ghana and other parts of Africa. The company is known for its fast, reliable, and affordable services.

Speaking about the deal, the multiple-award-winning Canada-based Ghanaian gospel singer told GhanaWeekend that he is excited to partner with TopConnect:

“I am excited to partner with TopConnect because I believe in their mission to provide affordable and reliable money transfer services to people all over the world…I am also excited to be able to use my platform to promote TopConnect’s services to my fans and followers,” he told GhanaWeekend.

Minister Ike who is set to drop his new single track dubbed ‘Favour’ in August this year, has bagged nominations at this year’s Ghana Music Awards Europe and Koforidua Music Awards respectively.