The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa East constituency in the Upper West Region, Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, presented mathematical sets and sanitary pads to the Wa East District Director of Education for onward distribution to all final-year Junior High School (JHS) pupils in the district.

The gesture included 1,230 mathematical sets, which will be distributed to all pupils who will be writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE), and 1074 pieces of sanitary pads, which will be given to all girls sitting for the exams.

The presentation was made today, August 1, 2023, at a short ceremony at the Manwe Islamic JHS.

Dr Jasaw said the donation is part of a coordinated campaign to ensure high education standards in the Wa East District.

“In the last four years, I have been supporting candidates in the Wa East District with mathematical sets. This is because of the rural nature of the district and also the fact that most of the candidates come from poor households that are unable to afford these sets. So it is my complementary support to make sure that our candidates write in peace and to ensure they write the exams with the requisite tools,” he said.

He added that throughout his tenure as MP, he has supported the conduct of mock examinations in all basic schools in the district, in addition to the annual distribution of the mathematical sets, as part of efforts to sustain and improve the performance of pupils in the BECE.

The former university lecturer said he is fully committed to ensuring high-quality education standards in the Wa East, especially girl-child education, which is why he also provided sanitary pads to all 537 girls taking part in this year’s BECE.

“The sanitary pads I am giving can take them for the next three months. The idea is that they should be psychologically stable with no embarrassment from their monthly flows during the exams,” he said.

The Wa East District Director of Education, Ayisha Jinsung, commended the MP for the donation and his continued support for learning outcomes in the district.

She said that despite its deprived nature, the Wa East District has topped the BECE among the eleven Municipal/Districts in the Upper West Region.

Madam Ayisha attributed their performance to the “tremendous” support from the MP.

The girls’ prefect of the Manwe JHS, Abdulai Faiza, was full of praise for Dr Jasaw for the gesture. She said that many of her peers struggle to get sanitary pads during their periods and that the donation will help maintain hygiene among those who will be menstruating during the BECE.