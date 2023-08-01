The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has emphasised the government’s commitment to continuing all ongoing housing projects, including those initiated under the previous administrations like the Saglemi project.

“Already, government, under President Akufo-Addo has taken steps to complete the Borteyman and Asokore Mampong projects, and is actively working to finalize the Saglemi project, all in the interest of protecting the public purse,” he added.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said this at the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Pokuase Housing project under the government’s new National Affordable Housing Programme (NAHP).

Regarding the new project, he said that the private sector would be responsible for the construction of all 8,000 housing units, relieving the taxpayers of additional financial strain.

“The government’s role will focus on providing land and public infrastructure, including roads, water, electricity, drainage systems, sewage, schools, football pitches, and other commercial centres, amongst other, that are essential for human habitation. These facilities will not only benefit the residents of the housing units but also enhance the well-being of the entire community,” he added