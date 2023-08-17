The top 10 finalists for this year’s highly anticipated Literacy Challenge, presented by Citi TV and Citi FM, have been announced.

The unveiling of the finalists marks the culmination of an exciting journey through the competition’s second stage, which involved the administration of a General Knowledge Aptitude Test in Accra over the weekend.

The test was conducted for the top 50 participants who had their exceptional essays shortlisted for further consideration.

With an overwhelming number of submissions received within the stipulated deadline, the evaluation process proved to be an arduous yet essential task.

External examiners meticulously assessed each script to identify the most exceptional essays, ultimately narrowing down the selection to the top 50 participants.

The announcement of the top 10 finalists was made on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and on Breakfast Daily on Citi TV.

About The Literacy Challenge

‘The Literacy Challenge’ identifies and rewards the most outstanding JHS students in the country after a series of rigorous tests.

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana.

The contest targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

It is run on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

The Literacy Challenge 2023 is powered by Citi TV, supported by 97.3 Citi FM and is sponsored by the Ghana National Gas Company, Webie Crunchy Biscuits by M4 Foods, SIC Insurance PLC, Prospectus Ghana Ltd., Dext Technology, Alife Soap and Fortune Rice.