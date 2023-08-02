Two more suspects have been arrested in the ongoing investigations into the stolen funds from the residence of the former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

This was revealed in court on Wednesday, August 2, by police prosecutor DSP Emmanuel Nyamekye when the case was called.

Five persons including two house helps of the former Aviation Minister were initially arrested for allegedly stealing One million dollars, 300,000 euros and personal effects valued at thousands of Ghana Cedis.

The accused persons were, however, not in court as the prosecutor explained that the investigators were in Tamale for further investigation.

The arrest of the two brings the accused persons to seven. One of them, the second accused, Sarah Agyei, was granted bail last week but she is yet to meet the bail conditions.

The other six including the two new arrests have been remanded into police custody.

The case has been adjourned to August 8.

The lawyer for the second accused Augustine Gyamfi, however, accused the Police of frustrating their efforts to meet the bail conditions.