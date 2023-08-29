The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it is committed to resolving all concerns raised by aspirants from the party’s Saturday super delegates conference.

One of the flagbearer aspirants of the party, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, was captured on video making a phone call where he said he would give a “showdown” to the President and Vice President after receiving information that his agents had been attacked in the North East Region.

There were other issues raised in some centres across the country, including accusations by Alan Kyerematen’s team that the Vice President’s team was providing luxurious accommodation to delegates in the Greater Accra region in an attempt to buy votes.

But speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the director of elections and research of the NPP, Evans Nimako, described the polls as largely successful due to the party’s extensive dialogue prior to the conference.

He told Umaru Sanda Amadu that the party met on Monday to deliberate over the issues that arose from the conference and pledged that all parties would be heard and all issues addressed amicably.

“What we went through on Saturday was successful because the Elections Committee equally engaged the aspirants. The party also met today and we are extending invitations to all the candidates so that we can have the issues that came up resolved.

“The committee is not in a hurry to pass judgment but we are ready to listen to all sides and record their concerns and act according to the party’s constitution. We have always engaged and we have extended invitations to all those with concerns before we submit our final report to the party.”