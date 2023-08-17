The ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, has emphatically defended the regional body’s stance on military intervention in Niger.

In response to calls urging a revocation of the decision for military action, Musah described such appeals as unjustifiable.

Addressing the Extraordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff convened in Accra, Ambassador Musah underscored the gravity of the situation in Niger.

The meeting is aimed to strategically outline an intervention plan for Niger, pending approval from ECOWAS leaders.

Ambassador Musah affirmed that if ongoing diplomatic dialogues fail to yield results, the standby force is prepared to act decisively. He added that the regional body’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability within Niger remains unwavering.

Highlighting the paramount importance of democratic governance, Ambassador Musah emphasized that all available strategies will be harnessed to facilitate Niger’s return to its rightful democratic path.

“Let no one be in doubt that if everything fails, the valiant forces of West Africa, both the Military and Civilian components are ready to answer the call of duty. Your valiance has been demonstrated time and time again,” Ambassador Musah said.

He added that “by all means available constitutional order will be restored in the country.”

According to him, the commitment of ECOWAS reflects a dedication to upholding democratic norms and safeguarding the region’s political landscape.

Abdul-Fatau Musah also revealed the robust capabilities at ECOWAS’s disposal to address the situation.

He disclosed that the regional body possesses ample resources and capabilities to effectively address and counter the Niger junta’s disruption and work towards the restoration of democratic rule in the country.