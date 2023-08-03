In light of competing needs and limited government resources, the government alone may struggle to adequately meet the diverse needs of citizens across all sectors and regions in the country.

To bridge this gap, the private sector has stepped up to provide essential support to the people.

World Vision Ghana is one such organization that has been actively involved in supporting communities throughout the country in critical areas such as water and sanitation, hygiene, health, education, and livelihood improvement. This organization primarily targets deprived rural communities.

Over the past two decades, World Vision Ghana has successfully implemented numerous projects in the Saboba district of the Northern region.

However, recognizing the need to extend their assistance to other areas, World Vision Ghana is now preparing to relocate its operations. The announcement of this plan was marked by a formal durbar, during which the good people of Saboba expressed mixed emotions.

In the Northern region of Saboba, mixed emotions filled the hearts with its residents as World Vision closed its office after two decades of profoundly impacting their lives in a positive way.

Back in 2003, World Vision arrived in the Saboba district, selecting it as one of the beneficiary districts for its diverse social intervention projects.

Driven by its Christian values, World Vision dedicated itself to providing crucial social interventions in education, water and sanitation, healthcare, hygiene, and livelihood empowerment for deprived and vulnerable communities.

Over the years, the Saboba district reaped substantial benefits from the organization’s various programs, including livelihood and food security, water and sanitation, scholarships, child protection, and education.

At a poignant durbar held in Saboba to bid farewell to the people, the National Director of World Vision Ghana reflected on the organization’s remarkable success story in the district over the past two decades. As the program came to a close, World Vision ensured a smooth transition by training and equipping volunteers to take charge of maintaining its projects.

“During the course of implementation, significant changes for children, their families, and their communities have been observed. We are happy to report that at the end of 2022, we had drilled 105 boreholes to serve 31,500 people made up of a population of 16,700 females and 14,800 males and installed 12 limited solar-powered mechanized water systems in other communities, schools, and institutions, translating into more than 14,400 people gaining access to safe drinking water. To be able to sustain these gains and continue to maintain the water facilities, 150 pump maintenance volunteers have been trained and equipped with tools to take up the responsibility after we exit.”

In an inspiring development, the Director revealed that 32 teenage mothers and young people (28 girls and 4 boys) had been enrolled in dressmaking and hairdressing apprenticeship training, equipping them with valuable skills to enhance their livelihoods. A passionate appeal was made to the Saboba district assembly and the generous people of Saboba to extend their support and sustain the gains achieved.

“We passionately appeal to all and sundry, especially the Saboba district assembly, to rally support and coordinate all actors to strengthen community-level groups that are key to sustaining our gains made over the years. These groups include but are not limited to child protection communities, water sanitation management teams, pump mechanic volunteers, citizen voice and action working groups, kids volunteers, child Parliament, etc.”

He mentioned some achievements of World Vision in the communities.

“We worked with stakeholders to prevent exploitation, abuse, neglect, and other forms of violence against children. Protect children in difficult situations, either by helping them get out of harmful situations and access legal and protective services or by reducing the risk to children living in the dangerous situation and restore children who have survived being removed or escaped from exploitation, abuse, neglect, and other forms of violence.”

During the event, the district chief executive for Saboba, Hon George Bingrini, expressed profound gratitude to World Vision for their transformative interventions in the region.

He highlighted some of the outstanding achievements of World Vision over the past two decades, emphasizing the significant impact on the lives of the people of Saboba.

“Through various programs and interventions, the Saboba district has witnessed significant transformation in areas of education, water and sanitation, hygiene, health care, and livelihood empowerment. The dedication and commitment of the World Vision team, together with the support of our esteemed guests and stakeholders, have all contributed to achieving these outcomes.”

Assuring World Vision of their unwavering commitment, both the district executive and the people of Saboba pledged to make the best use of the structures and projects left behind.

“These initiatives have not only improved the quality of life of the people of Saboba district but have also empowered them to take control of their own health and well-being. I, therefore, use this opportunity to assure World Vision that the Saboba district assembly and the good people of Saboba will ensure that the gains made on these laudable interventions do not go to waste as the project comes to an end.”

Testimonies from community members who directly benefited from World Vision’s initiatives overflowed with joy and gratitude. One such beneficiary was Evans Baaboni, who flourished through World Vision Ghana’s scholarship project.

“The work of World Vision in Saboba cannot be overestimated. All these achievements could not have been achieved if not for the exposure World Vision gave us. I got the opportunity in 2020 to participate in the 2nd session of the National Children Parliament in Accra. I also had the opportunity to participate in the 1st ever session of the African Child Parliament in November 2022. We are most grateful to World Vision for their support, and I must say today is the end of an era, but it’s not the end of this God-sent visionary to Saboba. We now realize the need to empower and advocate for the homeless and the helpless in society.”

While the closure of World Vision’s office in Saboba marked the end of an era, it did not signify the end of the organization’s work. World Vision continued its journey, moving to other areas like Zabzugu and Kpandai districts in the Northern region, extending its projects to support and uplift more communities. Their interventions were warmly welcomed, as they complemented the government’s efforts in providing vital resources to the people and communities, such as water, education, and economic empowerment.

As the sun set on World Vision’s chapter in Saboba, the memories of their immense impact and invaluable contributions to the district’s growth and development remained etched in the hearts of its people—a testament to the lasting legacy of World Vision’s work in the region.