President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Ministers of Lands and Natural Resources and Food and Agriculture, are expected to participate in the Africa Climate Summit 2023, which is being held in Nairobi, Kenya this week.

The summit, which will take place from September 4 to 6, 2023, is expected to provide an opportunity for African leaders to support ideas that drive climate resilience, adaptation, and mitigation efforts.

Many stakeholders are eager to see solutions and action-oriented goals outlined in the Nairobi Declaration, which is scheduled to be adopted on the final day of the summit.

In total, 24 heads of state from the African continent are expected to participate in the week-long event.

It is expected that the summit will provide an opportunity for African leaders to support major ideas that drive climate resilience, adaptation, and mitigation efforts.

Many stakeholders are eager to see solutions and action-oriented goals outlined in the Nairobi Declaration, which is scheduled to be adopted on the final day of the summit.

Ahead of the summit, Mohamed Adow, director of the energy and climate think tank Power Shift Africa, said: “The reality of climate change is that Africa did not cause the crisis, but it is Africa that will determine whether humanity can fix it.”

“How Africa develops over the next two decades will determine the fate of the planet. We have an abundance of clean, renewable energy, and it is essential that we use this to power our future prosperity.”

Mwandwe Chileshe, Global Policy Lead for Food Security and Agriculture at Global Citizen, also noted that: “The Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi presents a pivotal moment for the continent to not only set the tone but also shape the agenda for Africa’s sustainable future. Discussions on adaptation finance must be prioritized.”

“Africa is home to most people who are struggling with the weight of climate change, especially small-scale farmers. It is time to bridge the gap between the urgency of needs and the disparity in climate financing.”

Professor Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation, said: “Africa is more relevant to future global prosperity than ever before, with its young population, vast renewable energy and mineral resources, and large tracts of uncultivated arable land. The Africa Climate Summit must lay the groundwork for more financial resources to transform climate adaptation and the Sustainable Development Goals into a new growth agenda for the continent.”