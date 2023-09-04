Renowned Specialist Surgeon and the Chief Executive Officer of Ridge Medical Center, Dr. Emmanuel Gyimah Amankwa has been honoured for his significant contributions towards the health and wellness sector at the just-ended 7th edition of the Forty Under 40 Awards held at the De Icon Events Centre at East Legon- Accra.

The 2023 edition of the Forty Under 40 Awards was organized by Xodus Communications Limited with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports which seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.

The outstanding award was after verifying his efficiency in the medical field and the ability to transform to the point where he deemed it imperative to standardise and certify his operations and policies in order to play in the same space as every global entity and institution.

Speaking to the media after receiving the all-important award, Dr Emmanuel Gyimah Amankwa said, the achievement is a direct reflection of his commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality customer satisfaction.

He added that he is excited for such a wonderful milestone.

“Thanks be to God for such a great honour done me. This explains my unwavering focus on meeting and exceeding customer expectations while adhering to rigorous quality standards”, he said.

Ridge Medical Center is positioning itself as a leader in its industry, strengthening its credibility and reputation in the market and setting benchmarks for others to follow.

Dr Amankwa is a Specialist Surgeon at Nsawam Government Hospital. He is also the CEO of Ridge Medical Center.

He has also organised free medical screening, educational talks/presentations and lab tests for numerous children, men, and women in his community and beyond.

Some of his work includes contributions to Wildaland 2021, EIB Breast Cancer Awareness Screening in 2022, and EIB Legacy Month Expo Medical Screening and Support in 2023 among others.

He has collaborated with notable television and radio stations like GHone, HD+TV, Starr FM and Agoo FM; business organisations such as Quick Credit, Quick Holdings, Pizzaman, Chickenman, Atlantic International Holdings Company etc. to organise outreaches that enabled him to screen and test over 500 people of various conditions.