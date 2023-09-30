Former 2nd Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe, has intimated that Alan Kyerematen may not win the 2024 general elections but will cause a major stir in the country’s political terrain.

Crabbe said Kyerematen does not stand a chance of becoming Ghana’s next president due to the hurdles he is expected to face in mobilizing and garnering the support of Ghana to back his dream of leading the country.

He told Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Citi FM/Citi TV that Kyerematen would acknowledge that he cannot win the 2024 elections if he were engaged in a private conversation but that he expects to be a spoiler candidate.

“It is not easy to organise a political movement and I think he will face a lot of challenges in putting together a machinery that can come up against the NPP and the NDC and that is going to be extremely difficult. I have been in politics for years and I know how those machineries are effective. They are juggernauts, and I am not too concerned about Alan winning the elections.”

“Seriously speaking, if you were to have Alan in a private conversation, he would tell you he does not expect to win the general elections. I don’t think he expects to win, he is the spoiler candidate that we should be looking out for. It is the spoiler effect that I am concerned about.”