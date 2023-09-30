New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team attempted to bribe him to accept an offer to be his running mate, but he refused.

Mr Agyapong also accused Dr Bawumia of engaging in acts that had the potential of collapsing the party.

He made these allegations at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi in the Ashanti region after a march organized by his supporters.

The flagbearer hopeful of the NPP stressed that the Vice President and his team were intimidating party members who were not his supporters.

Scores of inhabitants in the Ashanti region thronged the principal streets of Kumasi to march to show their support for the NPP flagbearer hopeful.

Many of the people who joined the march cited the current economic situation in the country as their reason for throwing their support behind the Assin Central Member of Parliament.

The persons who are primarily NPP sympathisers say they believe Kennedy Agyapong is the only candidate that can help the party retain power in the 2024 general elections.