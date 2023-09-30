The Municipal Chief Executive (TEMA) of Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, says limited funds available to his outfit is the reason they have been unable to fix the Manhean polyclinic.

A visit by the Citi News team to the Tema Manhean Polyclinic in the Tema Metropolis of Accra on Thursday uncovered the deplorable state of the health center.

This polyclinic, under the Ministry of Health, serves as the sole healthcare facility for the densely populated town of Tema Manhean.

It was observed that sections of the facility, including the Out Patients Department (OPD) and various offices, leaked whenever it rained. There were also damaged louver blades, torn nets, loose roofing sheets, exposed electrical cables, and noticeable cracks in the walls throughout the premises.

The OPD appeared makeshift, with overcrowded wards and no designated workspaces for staff members.

Mr. Ashitey therefore told Citi News that “the problem is that due to limited funds, we are unable to fix the issue. And if you look at the issue, it is not a problem that you can fix in phases; you have to lift the entire roof and fix it all at once. So it makes it difficult for you to start when you don’t have the funds available.

“I have been there a couple of times, and the last time I went there with the engineers, we were able to come up with the estimates to fix the roofing issue. But there is something that we are planning to do: We are actually planning to engage and involve some of the industries here.”