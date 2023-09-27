All roads lead to the Eden Heights Sports Complex at Weija in the Greater Accra region for the biggest corporate sports gathering dubbed Citi Business Olympics put together by Citi TV with support from Citi FM.

Ghanaians from various institutions will partake in different sporting disciplines including 7-aside football, basketball, sack race, volleyball, tug of war, and arm wrestling.

There will also be a CEO’s Challenge, where CEOs from participating companies will compete against each other.

It will be an event to bring together business owners, staff, and professionals with diverse backgrounds to socialise and network through sports.

A fair playing field will be provided for businesses and companies to showcase their sporting prowess, build camaraderie, and have some fun.

Companies wishing to participate in the 2023 Citi Business Olympics can call 0205973973 or 0558973973 to register.

The Citi Business Olympics 2023, is powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Lozarty Lozenges from Unicom Chemist Ltd., EK Brand Consult, Blue Jeans Energy Drink, Hollard Insurance, Voltic Ghana Ltd, FanYogo and Universal Motors.