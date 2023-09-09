Head of Legal Affairs for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe is cautioning against the consequences of alleged attempts by state authorities to stop the Minority’s planned OccupyBoG protest.

Edudzi Tamekloe intimated that the government is behaving as though it is paranoid and appears not to stop at anything to block the planned protest which was supposed to happen on September 5 but had to be rescheduled to September 12 due to a pending legal action.

The High Court in Accra on Friday, September 8 rejected a preliminary objection by the NDC that the Police cannot institute injunction applications against protests without authorization from the Attorney General.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, on the Supreme Court’s rejection, the NDC’s legal head said the consistent excuse of the protest having the potential to harm public serenity is erroneous and that attempts at stopping the protest are rather dangerous to the stability of the country and must be discarded.

“The Court found that the process filed was irregular except for the court to say that the irregularity will be cured by reason of order and in the circumstance, granted the applicant a seven-day leave for the applicant to amend the motion paper and the processes that they filed before the court.”

“I strongly believe that following the Supreme Court’s decision, I have always said that one of the things that have sustained the 1992 Constitution is giving an opportunity to people as and when it becomes necessary to demonstrate, and what demonstration does is to allow people to bring out their frustrations rather than bottle it up and when you allow people to bottle up their frustrations, it is not healthy for our stability.”