The Minority Caucus has rescheduled its planned protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his deputies to September 12, 2023.

“The change in date is the result of the outcome of proceedings in court today, 4th September 2023. The court was unable to give an instant ruling due to the weight of the preliminary legal objections raised by the lawyers for the Minority in Parliament and requested the indulgence of the Minority to give its ruling on Friday, 8th September 2023,” the Minority wrote in a statement.

Demands for the resignation of the Central Bank’s governor and his deputies intensified after the Bank recorded a GH¢60.81 billion loss in the 2022 fiscal year.

“The protest march is to call for the resignation of Governor Ernest Addison and his two deputies as a result of their gross mismanagement of the Central Bank which has occasioned an unprecedented loss of GHS60,8 billion and a negative equity of GHSS5.1 billion; illegal printing of over GHS80 billion and in the midst of this crisis, this reckless team is building a head office at the cost of over $250 million when the Public Procurement Authority initially recommended $81 million.”

“We wish to call on Ghanaians to remain resolute in the fight to protect our constitutional right to demonstrate and hereby assure them that the march to the Bank of Ghana He certainly take place on Tuesday 12th September 2023,” the statement further assured Ghanaians.

