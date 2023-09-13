The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has endorsed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the best candidate to break the 8-year cycle of power alternation in Ghana.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV, Hawa Koomson said Bawumia is the only person who can tell the story of the government’s achievements and why the NPP should be re-elected in 2024.

“Dr. Bawumia is the very one who can break the ‘8’,” she said. “He has worked with President Akufo-Addo for the past eight years. He knows where we started from and where we are now. So he has a story to tell. Apart from Dr. Bawumia, nobody can tell the story of the government, and that is why we are all supporting him.”

Hawa Koomson also dismissed the notion that Bawumia is not a decision-maker in the government. She said that while he is the vice president, he is not a rubber stamp and can make his own decisions when he is in charge.

“If you say he’s part of the government, yes, but he’s only a vice, he’s supporting the president,” she said, adding “He has no say. When the president is not there, Dr Bawumia cannot chair cabinet meetings, or sign any documents unless the president asks him to do it on his behalf. So when he’s in charge, he can make decisions on his own.”

Hawa Koomson predicted that Bawumia would win the NPP’s presidential primaries in November by a huge margin. She said that he is the most popular and experienced candidate in the race and that he has the support of the party’s grassroots.

The NPP will elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections on November 4.

In addition to Bawumia, the other three aspirants in the race are Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central MP; Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the former Minister for Agriculture; and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The NPP has been in power since 2017. The party’s current term ends in 2024.