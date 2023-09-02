Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif is the only Ghanaian artist to make it to the top 10 most-streamed artists on Audiomack in August 2023.

This is a significant achievement for the young artist, who has been steadily gaining popularity in recent years.

Black Sherif’s music is a blend of Ghanaian highlife and hip hop, with catchy melodies and lyrics that speak to the experiences of young people.

His songs have resonated with audiences all over the world, and he has amassed over 100 million streams on Audiomack.

Black Sherif’s journey to success has been anything but easy.

He grew up in Konongo, and he started making music as a way to escape his difficult circumstances.

He uploaded his first song to Audiomack in 2020, and it quickly went viral.

In 2021, the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year released his breakout hit “First Sermon.” The song was a critical and commercial success, and it helped to establish him as a rising star in the Ghanaian music scene.

He followed up with the equally successful “Second Sermon” and “Kwaku The Traveller.” His music has been praised for its authenticity and relatability.