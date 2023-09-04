Cybersecurity professionals are being urged to urgently get accredited before September 30, or they will lose their mandate to operate.

This is one of the measures taken by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) to clean up the digital space.

Speaking at the launch of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month, the CSA’s Director-General, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, called on professionals who have not yet received accreditation to do so before the deadline.

“To clean up the sector, we have licensed cybersecurity service providers, accredited cybersecurity establishments, and accredited cybersecurity professionals. The exercise began in March 2023, and the deadline is September 30th.”

“This will ensure that only licensed and accredited entities are legally permitted to engage in legitimate businesses. The authority’s licensing and accreditation mandate is also part of promoting a culture of digital safety.”