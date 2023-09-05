The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has urged traditional leaders across the country to follow the example of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in his fight against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

According to CHRAJ, Asantehene’s decision to destool chiefs involved in galamsey should be commended.

Speaking at a forum in Kumasi, Deputy Commissioner of CHARJ, Mercy Larbi said the fight against galamsey can be won if all chiefs act like the Asantehene.

“CHRAJ wishes to encourage other traditional authorities or leaders in the country to learn from Otumfuo’s example of using his traditional authority to hold chiefs answerable to him accountable for the violation of their responsibilities and environmental laws,” she added.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has destooled at least five chiefs in the full glare of the public for misconducting themselves.

The reasons for their destoolment include their involvement in illegal mining activities popularly known as ‘galamsey,’ abandonment of stool and land issues.

These chiefs include Antoahene Nana Owusu Agyeman I who was destooled in May for sidestepping the Asantehene and delegating his nephew to take his position while Kwasohene Nana Nketia Bampon was destooled in June following an alleged payment of GH120,000 made to him to secure a vacant ‘dikro’ stool at Kwaso and was also alleged to have been involved in the sale of multiple lands.

The Bekwai-Abodomhene Nana Saforo Koto was destooled in August as a result of charges against him regarding his sale of lands to illegal miners; Nkonsohene Nana Osei Tiri II was destooled for disrespecting a ruling the Asantehene had made on land litigation and the Abuontemhene Nana Kwaku Duah III was destooled on Monday, August 21.