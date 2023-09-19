The former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, is set to take his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the National Independent Tribunal as a final recourse.

This decision comes in response to the Appeals Committee’s recent ruling, which upheld the GFA Elections Committee’s decision to disqualify George Afriyie from the GFA Presidential elections.

In an exclusive interview with Citi Sports, George Afriyie’s lawyer, Esq. Richmond Saaka, revealed that his client is prepared to explore all available options to seek redress in this matter.

“I have instructions from the client [George Afriyie], the instructions are based on the advice he has been given and the advice is informed by the very same GFA statutes and regulations.

“The statutes and regulations say that you can file an appeal if you are not happy with a certain decision and then you can head to the Court of Arbitration for Sports or the National Independent Arbitration Tribunal to deal with (an) appeal that arises.

“So we believe that, per the rules of the GFA, these are available options, we will head to the Court of Arbitration for Sports or engage the National Independent Arbitration Tribunal to help us appeal the decision of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association because that is what the statutes of the FA provide.”

The election, originally slated for September 27, faces further uncertainty due to a court injunction filed by King Faisal as the case has been adjourned for the third time and the new date for the hearing is September 28, 2023.