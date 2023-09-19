The Attorney General and Minister of Justice of Ghana, Godfred Dame, has underscored the need to intensify the fight against corruption across Africa to ensure corporate accountability on the continent.

Speaking at the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit on the theme “Navigating Corporate Accountability and Human Rights in Africa,” Mr. Dame said that Ghana is taking the necessary measures, including the enactment of legal frameworks, to ensure transparency in its public sector operations to propel the promotion of corporate accountability.

“The key is to recognise what actually deters corporate accountability in Africa and number one is corruption and there ought to be structures that will deter the occurrence of corruption and we [Ghanaians] are trying to enact laws such as the Conduct of Public Officers Bill which is very important because it sets in place a whole garment of regulations which affects the way public officers conduct their affairs.”

Mr. Dame further emphasized that for African states to successfully ensure corporate accountability, the justice systems must be strengthened to ensure that the protection of human rights is prioritized.

“There must also be an effective justice system that will take care of violations of human rights. We should have a justice system that will clearly ensure that all elements of the rule of law will be protected and that whenever violations occur, they are punished.”

The 13th Annual Summit is being held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel and seeks to foster transformative discussions and deliver actionable outcomes to establish market-led solutions to the greatest challenges of the world today.