The Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) will commence an exercise to remove destroyed toll booths on the Accra-Tema motorway from today, Friday, September 8, to allow free flow of traffic.

The authority says it has conducted an assessment and decided to remove the toll booths that are obstructing traffic flow on the stretch.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways directed the immediate discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country in November 2021.

Some motorists have said this has resulted in road crashes at toll booths, the most recent one occurring on the Accra-Tema motorway.

Speaking to Citi News, Director of Road Safety and Environment at the GHA, Joseph Atsu Amedzake, said his outfit is set to clear obstacles on the original motorway.

“What we want to do now is to clear all obstacles on the way of the original motorway. So now, we want to limit traffic flow to the original motorway section so that any obstacles, including the toll booths, in the way of the motorway road section are removed.”

“So that when you are coming from Accra, you will not pass through where the vehicles are currently passing. You will go through the concrete section. You will see some activity here tomorrow,” he stated.