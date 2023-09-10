The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and Appointed Time, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies, have donated laboratory equipment worth over €27,000 ( equivalent to GHS 317,000.00) to the Pentecost Hospital at Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

The donation was to fulfil a request by the management of the hospital to meet the demand of services from growing number of patients who visit the facility daily.

Presenting the equipment to the hospital on behalf of GIZ and Jospong Group, the Chief Corporate Communication Officer at Jospong Group of Companies, Madam Sophia Kudjordji, said the donation was to help management address the pressure on the facility.

Madam Kudjordji said some philanthropists personally brought 20 thermometers to the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong, which he added to the other items presented.

“This afternoon, we are here with our colleagues from GIZ to do this presentation and we hope this will help management in taking care of their portion of the numerous challenges many hospitals are facing because of lack of resources,” Madam Kudjordj stated

“We believe this our widow’s mite will help solve some of your challenges,” she added.

Some of the equipment donated are ph meter, urine analyzer, water bath, water distiller, vein finder, Coombs machine and microscope-eyepieces.

The rest are centrifige, roller hematology 5 part, micropipette and glassware kits.

Receiving the items on behalf of the facility, it’s Medical Director, Apostle Dr. Edward Arko Kwarteng, saId the equipment was going to complement management effort in handling basic laboratory stuff.

“We are happy to receive these items and assure you and GIZ that management are going to put them to the best of use.

“We also trust that there will be post-donation maintenance relationship, including the supply of reagents so that these machines can enjoy their life span and serve the community,” Dr. Kwarteng stated.

On behalf of the management and the Board of the hospital, Appstle Dr. Kwarteng thanked GIZ and the Jospong Group for the gift and asked for future collaboration.

Present at the ceremony was Pastor Daniel Danso, Chaplain of the Group, Thomas Korley, Head of Zoomlion foundation and other executives of the Jospong Group.

Before the donation to the Pentecost Hospital, GIZ and the Jospong Group had done similar gesture in Yilo Krobo District in the Eastern Region, with both donations costing €70,000, equivalent to GHS 860,116.99.