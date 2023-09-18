The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has disbursed 10 months of overdue allowances to the School of Hygiene Trainees nationwide.

The payment covers all eligible trainees for the 2021/2022 academic year, but the Coalition of Hygiene Students is continuing to advocate for the remainder of their outstanding allowances.

In a statement, the Coalition said, “On behalf of the student leadership of the Schools of Hygiene, we are pleased to inform the general public that, ten months out of the allowance arrears owed to School of Hygiene Trainees have been settled by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources on Friday, 15 September, 2023. This covered all eligible trainees who are to receive the allowances for the 2021/2022 academic year.”

However, the Coalition also said that they are “not disregarding the plight of the 2021-year group of certificate students of the Ho School of Hygiene who still have a ten-month pending arrears with the ministry.”

“As a coalition, we have decided to sit tight on our September 13 decision,” the statement continued. “This is after the latest developments which strongly point to the needful being done by the government to settle all arrears owed trainees in the schools of hygiene.”

In August, the Coalition of Health Trainees gave the government a six-day ultimatum to disburse their outstanding two years’ worth of allowances.

The General Secretary of the coalition, Emmanuel Awuku, said that they had patiently awaited the alert for their allowances, but their patience was wearing thin and they were prepared to take more drastic measures if their demands were not met.