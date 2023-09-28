Get ready to groove, because the Guinness Accravaganza Dance Challenge is taking the internet by storm.

With the main event just around the corner, this viral sensation has sparked interest and excitement amongst dancers and other internet users.

What began as a teaser for the upcoming Guinness Accravaganza event has evolved into an internet sensation.

Dancers and other influencers are putting on their dancing shoes to participate in this exciting challenge.

Incredible Zigi, the Ghanaian Dance Icon was the mastermind behind this dance challenge. Known for his Jaw-dropping Dance moves, his electrifying choreography and innovative dance trends, Zigi collaborated with Guinness Ghana to bring this challenge to life. His viral video took the challenge to a whole new level inspiring others to join the challenge.

The Guinness Accravaganza Dance Challenge is more than just a Dance Challenge, it is a celebration of Ghana’s vibrant dance culture. It is an invitation for everyone, from beginners to seasoned dancers to join the fun and showcase their unique dance moves. Participating is easy and fun as well. Here’s how you can join the fun ; Learn the Dance routine, you can find the official Dance routine on the Guinness Accravaganza (@accravaganza) official social media pages, practice, perfect it and add your unique style to it. Once you have your moves together, you can upload your dance video and use the hashtag #ACCRAVAGANZA. You can tag your friends in the post to challenge them and stand the chance to win free tickets to the multi artsy experience.

As the Dance Challenge keeps going viral, the anticipation for Guinness Accravaganza main event is growing. This multi-artsy experience promises a blend of live music performances by Ghanaian favourites, curated food services to pair with Guinness FES, immersive live art and creative displays, a celebration of innovative fashion trends and styles, and fun football engagements.

Incredible Zigi has been partnering with Guinness to tell compelling stories of pan-African creatives,through the Black Shines Brightest campaign.

Take part in the Guinness Accravaganza dance challenge and embrace the “black shines brightest” ethos.