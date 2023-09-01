The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is expected to visit Godenu in Hohoe, Volta Region, following a clash that claimed two lives.

This was disclosed by the Member of Parliament for the area, John Peter Amewu.

The clash, which occurred on Wednesday, saw the burning of motorbikes and the destruction of vehicles.

The police have arrested 12 people in connection with the incident.

In an interview with Citi News, the MP urged his constituents to exercise restraint and allow for investigations.

“There are laws in this country, and the police are not above the law, neither are the citizens. I can assure them that any police officer found culpable of this barbaric incident, which they witnessed being perpetrated against the people they are supposed to protect, will be brought to book. Similarly, if it is the citizens who are at fault, the law will take its course.”

“I am just appealing to my people in the constituency to exercise some level of calmness, as we progress. I have been in touch with the IGP, and he will be coming. I have also spoken with the Minister for Defence and the National Security Minister, so the government is taking this issue very seriously. You are the people we are supposed to govern, and so we need to protect you,” John Peter Amewu said.

The MP appealed to the police not to re-enter Godenu to reignite and escalate the disturbance which led to the loss of lives, injuries, and the destruction of several properties.

Background

There was a violent disturbance in the village on August 30, which resulted in a police patrol vehicle being set ablaze by some members of the village.

According to the police, the disturbance occurred on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, after a police patrol vehicle was involved in an accident with a motorbike rider.

The motorbike rider sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Some members of the community became angry and started throwing stones at the police patrol vehicle.

The police officers in the vehicle tried to disperse the crowd, but the crowd became more violent and set the patrol vehicle on fire.

Two people died in the violence, and the motorbike rider who was injured in the accident is still receiving medical attention.

The residents of Godenu and Wegbee accused the police of causing destruction to several properties in their community.

Twelve people were later arrested in connection with the disturbance, and one Bruni pistol was retrieved.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, including the circumstances under which the two people died.