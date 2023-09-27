The Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Abdulai Jinapor has appealed to the government and NADMO for urgent relief to the victims of the floods which had displaced hundreds in the Buipe township of the Central Gonja District.

A severe rainstorm hit the Buipe town in the Central Gonja District last week, inundating the area with one of the worst floods recorded in recent times, submerging roads, houses, farms and ripping off roofs.

The disaster has exacerbated the area’s infrastructural deficit, with damages and estimated assistance running into millions of Ghana Cedis.

“It is very critical that immediate relief is brought to mitigate the human suffering that is getting unbearable,” Jinapor said.

The MP called on the government, non-governmental organisations, international aid agencies and philanthropists to as a matter of urgency, support the victims as those displaced by the catastrophe who are in dire need of shelter, food, and clean drinking water.