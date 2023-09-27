The Association of Oil Marketing Companies is calling on the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to urgently take measures to deal with the influx of Chinese oil haulage trucks in the country.

The Tanker Owners Union initially raised concerns over the importation of tanker trucks into the country in a letter to the National Petroleum Authority.

The Association of Oil Marketing Companies also backed the appeal of The Tanker Owners Union in a September 26 press release urging the NPA to make a bold and unambiguous statement to the Chinese investors that Ghana’s downstream oil sector is wholly a Ghanaian-driven one and must not be altered.

“We hereby make, a clarion call, to our regulator National Petroleum Authority to make it clear and unambiguous that transportation of petroleum products can only be done by 100% Ghanaian-owned businesses.”

The Association is also asking the relevant authorities that allowed the entry of the over 600 tanker trucks into the country to clarify “when and by whose authority these trucks were allowed into the country.”

Private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah, in an Eyewitness News interview on Citi FM also warned authorities against the consequences of the influx of the Chinese tanker trucks in Ghana’s oil downstream space.

Click here to read the Association of Oil Marketing Companies press release.