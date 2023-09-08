Multiple award-winning artiste, Kuami Eugene, is finally ready to unveil his third studio album after months of silence.

‘Love & Chaos’ is the title of the new body of art which has been anticipated since the start of the year.

Kuami Eugene had taken some time off the scene after losing his father, just a month after burying his grandmother in June this year.

The 2020 VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ teased the forthcoming album in a car arson video on Friday, September 8, 2023.

In the short video, the singer is seen pouring what is believed to be petrol on items symbolic of his brand before setting them ablaze together with a car.

The famous Ghanaian singer’s popular 2022 ‘VGMA’ red carpet outfit which he labelled ‘Rags2Riches’ was among the items set on fire.

Also, his iconic ‘bandana’ headgear which has been a key part of his appearance was also burnt.

The ‘Love & Chaos’ project which is being spearheaded by EMPIRE and Lynx Entertainment, is expected in October 2023.

Watch how he set the car ablaze below