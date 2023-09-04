The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced that it will start Phase II of registration of Ghana Cards for new applicants on Monday, September 4, 2023.

This follows the NIA’s truncation of the first phase of the registration, which was purposely for public sector workers on the government payroll.

The NIA blamed the truncation of the first phase of the registration on low turnout by the public sector workers.

The NIA in a statement said that phase I was based on the figures provided by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, estimating 250,000 to 260,000 Public Sector Workers, without the cards.

However, it stated that only 87 of the targeted beneficiaries presented themselves for the registration which was planned to have lasted between 28th August to 8th September 2023), hence the decision to truncate it and move to the second phase.

The free registration service will take place at NIA’s 276 District Offices across the country. The service is also available at NIA Regional Offices in Accra, Bolgatanga, Cape Coast, Dambai, Damongo, Goaso, Nalerigu and Wa.

NATIONAL IDENTIFICATION AUTHORITY(NIA)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NIA Truncates Phase I of the Ghana Card Registration, Commences Phase II Tomorrow

The National Identification Authority (NIA) announces for the information of the general public that Phase I of the Ghana Card Registration exercise, which was exclusively reserved for first-time applicants who are Public Sector Workers on the Government of Ghana (GoG) Payroll, has come to an end. Phase I of the exercise, originally planned to last for ten (10) days (i.e., from 28th August to 8th September 2023), has been truncated as a result of the unexpectedly low turnout.

The decision to apportion ten (10) days for Phase I was based on the figures provided by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, estimating 250,000 – 260,000 Public Sector Workers on GoG Payroll to participate in the Phase I. Unfortunately, only 87 of the targeted beneficiaries presented themselves for registration.

Thus, Phase II of the registration exercise will begin tomorrow, Monday, 4th September 2023. This is to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in the use of public resources, and to ensure that other members of the public are able to access NIA’s services

As a result, effective tomorrow, Monday, 4th September 2023, Phase II of the Ghana Card Registration exercise will commence, and all Ghanaians aged 15 years and above are eligible to register for the Ghana Card free charge as first-time applicants at any of the NIA’s 276 District Offices across the country. This free registration service is also available at NIA Regional Offices in Accra, Bolgatanga, Cape Coast, Dambai, Damongo, Goaso, Nalerigu and Wa.

For the avoidance of doubt, the free service for first-time applicants will NOT be available in the following NIA Regional Offices which currently operate as Premium Registration Centers: Ho, Koforidua, Kumasi, Sunyani, Sefwi-Wiawso, Takoradi, Tamale and Techiman.

Replacement and Update services at the non-premium centres attract a statutory fee of GH¢34.50.

NIA also announces that it has resumed the Household and Institutional Registration services for households of five (5) or more Ghanaians, and institutions of 50 or more Ghanaians at a cost of 150ghs per applicant for the Household and 100ghs per applicant for the Institutional Registration.

For more information and updates on the registration process, please visit our official website at www.nia.gov.gh or contact our call hotline at (0302 999306 – 9, 0302, 0302 738333, 0242 438 615).

End

Corporate Affairs Directorate

3rd September 2023