The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has postponed its planned balloting for its flagbearer aspirants, which was scheduled for today, Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

It is unclear what led to the failure of the party to undertake the balloting, but the elections committee after a meeting with the aspirants revealed to the media that the aspirants still have some concerns they want addressed.

The elections committee also hinted that together with aspirants and the Electoral Commission, modalities for the November 4 polls will soon be outdoored.

Addressing the press, spokesperson for the elections committee, Alexander Afenyo-Markin indicated that a date for the balloting will be set after the modalities have been developed.

“The EC, aspirants and their representatives, we received some proposals, we deliberated same, and we have agreed to incorporate these as part of the guidelines for November 4. We have also agreed that soon thereafter, we shall proceed with the balloting.”

“Meanwhile, all concerns that were raised are receiving attention. Individuals who complained about certain things that happened to them at the various polling centres have been heard. Those who perpetrated those crimes have also been invited and have been heard. The committee will issue its full report and will make it known to the public, after due consultation with stakeholders in the party”.

The elections committee, according to Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has received the withdrawal letter of Alan Kyerematen from the meeting without prejudice.

He advised party members to conduct themselves well as they prepare to face the National Democratic Congress in 2024.

“We need to put our house in order to face the NDC come 2024. We would urge party members to help their own part by way conduct. There’s no need to use social media to cast aspersions, attack, insinuate and all,” he advised.

Kyerematen, who emerged third in the Special Delegates’ Conference, was expected to be one of the five candidates participating in the November 4 presidential primaries.

However, he withdrew from the polls, citing alleged intimidation of his supporters and manipulation of the election in favour of one candidate.